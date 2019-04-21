|
Richard Stewart Richard E. Stewart passed away on April 4, 2019, at the age of 87 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
He was born March 24, 1932, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Earl and Edna Stewart. Richard graduated from Hayden High School in Topeka in the Class of 1950.
Richard very proudly served in the United States Air Force, flying 24 missions during the Korean War. After returning home he married Elizabeth A. Strecker on May 1, 1954, also a 1950 graduate of Hayden High School, who was to be his wife for 60 years. He was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for more than 38 years before retirement. The couple then relocated to Oro Valley, Arizona, where he volunteered for the Oro Valley Police Department and received an Arizona State award for the most hours ever volunteered by any individual. Richard was known by his friends and family for his wonderful sense of humor.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, his parents and his sisters, Pat Bean and Rita Barber.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Tim Weeks; daughter, Karen Stewart; son, Gary Stewart; and son, Kevin and his wife, Anne Stewart; his sister, Marcella Bratton; his grandchildren, Jennifer Poppen, Elissa Stogner, Lindsey Gonzales, Adam Stewart, Derek Orejel, Lauren Stewart, Leigh Ann Diefendorf, Keith Orejel, Brenna Weeks; his great-grandchildren, Cameron Poppen, Tyson Poppen, Baylee Stewart, Gabriella Poppen, Gavin Stewart, Dean Diefendorf, Drew Diefendorf, Cicada Gonzales, Archibald Stogner and Bryn Gonzales.
Services will be held at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Visitation will be Friday, April 26th from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment, with military honors, will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hayden Catholic High School Foundation, Attn: Richard & Elizabeth Stewart Family Scholarship Fund, 401 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka Ks 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019