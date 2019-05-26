|
Richard T. Mellies Richard T. Mellies, 91, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Midland Hospice House.
He was born August 28, 1927, at Ness City, Kansas, the son of Elmer Edward and Emma May Mellies. Richard was a electrician for USD 501 until his retirement.
Richard married Reva C. Turner, April 4, 1945, at Abilene, Kansas. She preceded him in death on December 17, 2018. He was also preceded in death by three sons, Donald, Thayne, and Richard Daniel Mellies and two brothers, Elmer and Lyle.
Survivors include a daughter Cynthia and her husband Ralph Dick, Auburn, KS, and two grandsons, Bryan and Brett Dick.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Auburn Presbyterian Church where family visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Shawnee Center Cemetery, Wakarusa, Kansas.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019