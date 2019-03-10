|
Richard T. Petro Richard T. Petro, 92, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on March 6, 2019. Richard was born in Topeka, Kansas on April 22, 1926 to Edna and Kelsey Petro. He was married to Rita Petro for 63 years and had 3 children.
Richard graduated from Topeka High School and Kansas State University. He was a member of the Beta Theta Phi Fraternity and was an honored member for 75 years. He was a Navy Veteran from WWII.
Richard's career life was working at Petro's Surgical Appliances with his father and brother in Topeka until he retired, and moved to Texas.
Richard was passionate about playing golf. He was very involved with the Rotary Foundation, Boys Club of Topeka, and the YMCA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Kelsey, Edna, wife Rita, son Mark , and brother Robert. He is survived by daughters Diana Wilbanks (Warren Wilbanks), Polly Bolero (Jon Bolero), and a host of grandchildren with one great grandson, Kai Tagliaferro.
A memorial service will take place at San Gabriel Presbyterian Church, 5404 Williams Dr, in Georgetown, Tx on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Endowment Fund, at Chisolm Trail, 116 W. 8th St. Georgetown, TX 78626.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019