Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Petro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Petro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard T. Petro Obituary
Richard T. Petro Richard T. Petro, 92, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on March 6, 2019. Richard was born in Topeka, Kansas on April 22, 1926 to Edna and Kelsey Petro. He was married to Rita Petro for 63 years and had 3 children.

Richard graduated from Topeka High School and Kansas State University. He was a member of the Beta Theta Phi Fraternity and was an honored member for 75 years. He was a Navy Veteran from WWII.

Richard's career life was working at Petro's Surgical Appliances with his father and brother in Topeka until he retired, and moved to Texas.

Richard was passionate about playing golf. He was very involved with the Rotary Foundation, Boys Club of Topeka, and the YMCA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandkids.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Kelsey, Edna, wife Rita, son Mark , and brother Robert. He is survived by daughters Diana Wilbanks (Warren Wilbanks), Polly Bolero (Jon Bolero), and a host of grandchildren with one great grandson, Kai Tagliaferro.

A memorial service will take place at San Gabriel Presbyterian Church, 5404 Williams Dr, in Georgetown, Tx on Saturday, March 16 at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Endowment Fund, at Chisolm Trail, 116 W. 8th St. Georgetown, TX 78626.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.