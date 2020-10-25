1/1
Richard Vickers Sr.
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Errol Vickers, Sr., 98, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

Richard was born May 22, 1922, in Iola, Kansas, the son of Frank and Fern Procter Vickers. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1941.when he joined the Army Infantry. On August 1, 1942, Richard married Jean Laugel before being stationed overseas. He trained in England and then fought with the Third Army under General George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge.

Returning to civilian life, Richard managed several businesses in Topeka, including Shawnee Country Club and was the maintenance manager for the Nelson-Atkins Art Gallery in Kansas City. Richard moved to Colorado for 35 years working in construction management with his partner, Virginia O'Brien, and her sons, Tim, Dave, and Tom. He moved back to Topeka in 2014, living independently at Thornton Place.

Richard was the epitome of the greatest generation.

Survivors include Richard's children, Rick Vickers, Jr., Monument CO, Jan Allen (Jim) and Kim Vickers (Patty) both of Topeka; grandchildren, Karen Steen (Matt), Marnel Mola (Kris), Chris Milliman , Brad Allen (Erin), Mary Tibbets (Mike), Wes Vickers (Amy), Richard Vickers and Rex Vickers (Kayla); 18 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Arlene Vickers. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Judge E. Newton Vickers.

According to Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. His family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later time.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved