Richard Errol Vickers, Sr., 98, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.Richard was born May 22, 1922, in Iola, Kansas, the son of Frank and Fern Procter Vickers. He grew up in Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1941.when he joined the Army Infantry. On August 1, 1942, Richard married Jean Laugel before being stationed overseas. He trained in England and then fought with the Third Army under General George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge.Returning to civilian life, Richard managed several businesses in Topeka, including Shawnee Country Club and was the maintenance manager for the Nelson-Atkins Art Gallery in Kansas City. Richard moved to Colorado for 35 years working in construction management with his partner, Virginia O'Brien, and her sons, Tim, Dave, and Tom. He moved back to Topeka in 2014, living independently at Thornton Place.Richard was the epitome of the greatest generation.Survivors include Richard's children, Rick Vickers, Jr., Monument CO, Jan Allen (Jim) and Kim Vickers (Patty) both of Topeka; grandchildren, Karen Steen (Matt), Marnel Mola (Kris), Chris Milliman , Brad Allen (Erin), Mary Tibbets (Mike), Wes Vickers (Amy), Richard Vickers and Rex Vickers (Kayla); 18 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Arlene Vickers. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Judge E. Newton Vickers.According to Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. His family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later time.Memorial contributions are suggested to Helping Hands Humane Society sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.Condolences may be sent online to