Richard W. Owen Richard W. Owen, 86, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church, 1101 SW Mulvane, Topeka. A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Topeka Bible Church. Private interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019