Richard Bassett
Richard Wayne Bassett, passed away suddenly on Mon., April 22, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be on Thurs., April 25, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church from 5-8:00 P.M., with parish rosary at 6:30 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 26 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave, Topeka, KS 66605. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: St. Matthew Catholic School. To view an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
