Richard Wayne Bassett, passed away suddenly on Mon., April 22, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be on Thurs., April 25, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church from 5-8:00 P.M., with parish rosary at 6:30 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 26 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia Ave, Topeka, KS 66605. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: St. Matthew Catholic School. To view an extended obituary, please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019