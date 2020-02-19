Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Richard Wells


1948 - 2020
Richard Wells Obituary
Richard Wells Richard Dean Wells, 71, Topeka, Kansas, died peacefully Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at a Topeka Nursing Home.

Mr. Wells served in the Navy following high school and was stationed in San Diego, California. After his military service, he went to work for Whelan's Lumber Company in Topeka and later started his own construction company. In December of 1986, Mr. Wells purchased Northbrook Lumber, Overbrook, Kansas. He was involved in construction for more than 30 years.

Survivors include his sons, Dane Wells (Melissa), Overbrook, and Daric Wells (Joni), Berryton; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, Kansas 66614. Inurnment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Overbrook American Legion, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online at

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
