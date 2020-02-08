Home

Richard William Carlson

Richard William Carlson TOPEKA- Richard W. Carlson, 47, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in Topeka.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Osage City. Family will be receiving friends an hour before service. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
