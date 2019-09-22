Home

Rick D. Arb

Rick D. Arb Obituary
Rick D. Arb Melvern-Rick D. Arb, 60, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.

Funeral services for Rick will be at 11:00am on Wednesday, September 25 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until service time. Burial will be in Melvern Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern Community Center, sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
