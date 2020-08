Rick Honeyman,70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020.Rick owned Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca, since 1979.Survivors are his wife, Linda; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Seneca; and siblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka.A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com