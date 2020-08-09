Rick Honeyman,70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020.
Rick owned Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca, since 1979.
Survivors are his wife, Linda; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Seneca; and siblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.
