Rick Honeyman
Rick Honeyman,70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020.

Rick owned Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca, since 1979.

Survivors are his wife, Linda; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Seneca; and siblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
