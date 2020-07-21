Ricki Geiken

Ricki Lee Geiken, 61, Topeka, Kansas, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Grateful to have shared Rick's life are his wife, Terri; children, Curtis Geiken (Lara Hawks Geiken), Brett Geiken (Margaret) and Jessi Malcolm (Blake); grandchildren, Madison Geiken, Zachary and Lauren Phillips, Dexter Geiken and Russell Malcolm; and his sister, Tammi Geiken, Olathe KS.
The rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614 followed by visitation until 7:30 when we will celebrate Rick's life with a memorial service. Masks and social distancing are required. His service will be live streamed on the funeral home Face Book page.
Per Rick's request, dress casually but absolutely no Kyle Busch attire, please.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation and sent in care of the funeral home.
To read Rick's full obituary and to send condolences online visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
