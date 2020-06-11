Rita Jean (Helget) Caughill Rita Jean Caughill, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas. Rita was born on February 9, 1940 to Edward and Helen (DeVader) Helget in Manhattan, Kansas.
Rita passed away after a wonderfully full and happy life. She and her best friend and soulmate, Clayton enjoyed all of their years together- 28 of them at their home in Kaneohe, HI- prior to his passing in 2000. Being a wife, grand and great grandmother and friend were her greatest joys. Always a sweet and kind lady, she worried for many and prayed for all. For this and so much more, she will truly be missed and remembered.
Rita is survived by her sister, Betty Orendorff; her children, Donna (Alan) Fuchs and Cristan (Sherry) Caughill; grandchildren, Sara (Christopher) Shrimplin and Bronson (Caselyn) Henriquez; great grandchild, Solomon Shrimplin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church School Fund or to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Penwell Gabel Funeral Home at 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.