Rita Louise Almaraz Obituary
Rita Louise Almaraz, 84, of Topeka, KS died Monday, May 4, 2020 at the House at Midland Care.

She was born January 10, 1936 in Wamego, KS the daughter of Pete "Pinky" and Arlene (Vogl) Unterberger growing up in the Manhattan and Flush area.

Rita worked at Por'e Richard's Restaurant as the head waitress for many years. She was a steady member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1976 serving on the Alcanon Board for six years.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her first husband, Duanne Umscheid and her second husband Adan Almaraz, Sr.

She is survived by a son, David (Sherry) Umsched, brothers, , Kenneth( Betty) Unterberger, ,Gerald Unterberger, and Thomas (Helen) Unterberger, sisters, Frieda "Fritz" Ebert and Cleta Ann Dickson.

Private funeral services will be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home with burial following at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Alcanon Club or to Huntington Disease Society of America sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
