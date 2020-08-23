1/
Rita Mae Carothers
Rita Mae Carothers, 83, Topeka, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Midland Hospice House.

Rita was born November 20, 1936 in Topeka, the daughter of Wendell and Amelia (Iwig) Bacon. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1954.

She was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church.

She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, cross stitch and camping.

Rita married Leonard L. Renyer on September 8, 1956. He died October 7, 1999. She married Donald Carothers on January 18, 2014. He survives. Other survivors include children, Bradly Renyer, Berryton, Cynthia (Byron) Wilson, Wakarusa, Curtis (Christina) Renyer, Copeland; step-children, Harlan Carothers, Topeka, Kathy Carothers, Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Jared Renyer, Wes Wilson, Jim Warren, Brooke Carney, Wyatt Feurers-Renyer, Blake Renyer; step-grandchildren, Tyler Carothers, Hayden Carothers; 9 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Delmar and Alvin Bacon.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota. Burial will follow at the Bethel Cemetery in Tecumseh. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
