Rita "Darlene" (Wells) Rawlings MAYETTA- Rita "Darlene" Rawlings, 83, of Mayetta, KS, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at South Pines in Holton, KS. She was born October 14, 1936 in Mayetta, KS, the daughter of Cecil Lloyd and Gertrude E. (Scheidegger) Wells.
Darlene attended Mayetta High School. She was a custodian for Royal Valley High School for over 20 years; retiring in 1994. She was also a homemaker.
She was a member of the Potawatomi United Methodist Church in Mayetta, Mayetta OES Chapter 383 and former member of 4 Corner Club and United Methodist Women.
Darlene married Veral Richard Rawlings on January 28, 1962 in Mayetta. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1983. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dixie Alsept; a grandson, Jeremy Bishop and a daughter-in-law, Angie Rawlings.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda D. McGuire (Bill) of Thayer, IA; 3 sons, Martin D. Rawlings of Holton, KS, Richard A. Rawlings of Mayetta, KS and Kevin E. Rawlings of Topeka, KS; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow at the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 2:00 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Potawatomi UMC or OES Chapter 383 c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
