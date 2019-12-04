Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Rita Rose Fairbanks Rita Rose Fairbanks, 90, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on December 2, 2019. Rita was born on August 3, 1929 in Wamego, Kansas, daughter of Vincent and Frances Nussbaum Fiegener.

Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. Parish rosary will be prayed at 10:30 followed by Mass of Christian Burial starting at 11:00 a.m. Private inurnment will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66603. To view full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit

www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
