Rita Sue (Harrison) Bock
Rita Sue Bock, 78, of Topeka, passed away on June 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on August 1, 1941 the daughter of Ordry and Marie (Irvin) Harrison.

Rita worked for the State of Kansas as a stenographer prior to her retirement.

She enjoyed doing genealogy, bird watching, scuba diving, zip-lining, and traveling extensively. She loved adventure and made several trips to Medjagory. She was a devout Catholic and helped support an orphanage in India.

She is survived by her sister Diane Parrish and husband Tom of Kansas City, KS, and her nieces and nephews; Wendy Harrison, Richard Harrison, Edwina (Dwon) Littlejohn, Timothy (Mandy) Parrish, Brandon (Karly) McCurdy, Patrick (Alana) Parrish and Matthew McCurdy. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Harrison and sister, Sharon McCurdy.

Rita will lie in state at Mater Dei Holy Name Church, 1114 West Tenth, from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30th, with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee, Kansas at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to help support the orphanage in India and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
