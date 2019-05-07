|
|
Robbin Kay Lopez Robbin Kay Lopez, age 58 passed away April 27, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
She was born October 18, 1960 in McPherson, KS to Perlia Jean Burris and Gary Burris. She is preceded in death by her son Charles Leppke, Mother Perlia Jean Burris-Pribbernow and sister Tammi Swick. Survived by fiance Javier Luna, daughter Charlene Salas, 3 sisters Jackie, Rhonda, and Lisa, brother Lester and serveral nieces, nephews and friends.
She was well known to the public as a loyal employee of the SNCO DMV. If anyone would like to come and say farewell, her celebration of life will be held at Victory City Church 2622 SE 6th Ave, on May 11, 2019 at 10:00am.
Gone too soon but never forgotten.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019