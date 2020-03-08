Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Robert Murray
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Robert A. Murray Obituary
Robert A. Murray, 68, of Topeka passed away on March 1, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, St. Francis Campus.

He was born in Junction City, Kansas on October 27, 1951 the son of Gerald H. and Rose (Allender) Murray.

Bob was a television news anchor and political staffer. He worked for WIBW in Topeka, as well as stations in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. He worked several political campaigns including presidential campaigns for Dan Quayle, Steve Forbes and John McCain, along with senate and gubernatorial campaigns for Sam Brownback and many more.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and the culinary arts. He was a member of the Republican Party.

He is survived by his immediate family, Garet (Crystal Sinclair-King) King of Overland Park, Kansas, Bridget King of Topeka, Mary C. (Joseph) Eichman of Pittsburg, Kansas, Heidi (Thomas) Casper and family of Pittsburg, Kansas, Adam (Ashley Cheever-Eichman) Eichman and family of Wichita, Kansas and well as many extended family and friends.

Bob gave of himself to benefit others through the Midwest Transplant Network. He was cremated.

A Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation; SCARS or to a and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
