BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Robert Murray
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
Robert A. Murray Obituary
Robert A. Murray Robert A. Murray, 68, of Topeka passed away on March 1, 2020. A Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation; SCARS or to a . For an extended obituary, visit www.brennanmathenafh.com. Arrangements by Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
