Robert Allen "Bob" Exon Robert Allen "Bob" Exon passed away April 7, 2020. He was born May 30, 1929 in Spencer, NE to Walter and Alma Exon of Lake Andes, SD. He graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1947. Bob married his high school sweetheart Onalee (Parker) Exon June 8, 1951 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lake Andes, SD.
While attending South Dakota State University, Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army with basic training at Indian Town Gap, PA. He served honorably as a medic in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Bob graduated from SDSU School of Pharmacy in 1954.
Bob's 63-year career as a Registered Pharmacist began in Vermillion, SD, for 6 years during which his three youngest children were born. In 1960 he moved from retail pharmacy to hospital pharmacy at the Topeka VA Hospital. The Exon family home was demolished in the 1966 Topeka tornado. Bob then accepted the position as Chief Pharmacist at the VA Hospital in Roseburg, OR. Bob and his family returned to Topeka 2 years later when he was hired by the local VA Hospital as Chief Pharmacist. Bob retired from the VA in 1990 after 30 years aiding our veterans with distinction. He then worked part time for various local retail pharmacies. During his career in Kansas he was a Field Instructor for the KU School of Pharmacy. Bob concluded his career with Jayhawk Pharmacy Services in 2017.
Bob and Onalee have been members of St. David's Episcopal Church, Topeka, since 1960. He served on the Vestry for several years. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He loved visiting with anyone. He enjoyed asking questions and then seeking answers as an avid reader. Favorite topics included geology, the environment and politics. Bob was quite the handyman and substantially remodeled the many residences his family called home through the years. Hunting and fishing were also among his favored past times. He enjoyed attending the school activities and sports of his children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by wife Onalee Exon and children Robert (Karen) Exon DDS; Rolland (Debby) Exon of Shawnee KS; Randy (Brenda) Exon of Wallingford PA; and Janell (Greg) Vogue of Topeka. Grandchildren are Mike Exon, James Exon, Katie (Travis) Renna, Thomas Vogue, Sara (Wess) Kimmel, and Andrea Exon. Great-Grandchildren include Chazz Exon, Wyatt Exon, Theodore Exon and Aurora Exon, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Contributions may be made to the Stained Glass Window Fund at St. David's Episcopal Church, Topeka.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020