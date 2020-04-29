Home

Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Robert Allen "Bob" Hines Robert A. Hines, 83, of Topeka, KS, passed away of natural causes, April 26, 2020.

Robert was born in Topeka, KS in 1936, the eldest child of Maxine and Edwin Hines. He was raised in Meriden, KS, and attended Meriden public schools.

He served in the Army from 1953 to 1956. Following his service, Robert graduated from Clarks School of Business in 1958. He had a love for music and worked at Jenkins Music Store in Topeka while attending school.

He was married to Gloria Ashworth Hines, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in October. He worked as a Sales Representative for Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company for 30 years.

Robert was preceded in death by sister, Jetta Abbott, Topeka; brother, Gerald Hines, Topeka; and nephew, Anthony Abbott, Topeka.

Bob is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Tracy Hines of Netawaka, KS; daughter, Kim (Timothy) Schmidt, Lawrence, KS; sisters, Jan Hutt, Topeka, and Phyllis Livingston, Topeka; grandchildren, Miranda (Spencer Scott) Schmidt, Kansas City, MO; and Connor (Pamela) Schmidt, Fairway, KS; and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and as an avid sportsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing. He even won an International Marlin fishing tournament in Manzanillo, Mexico.

A private graveside service will be held in Meriden. Condolences may be sent to www.ParkerPriceFH.com, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Midland Care .

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
