In Memoriam



Robert Franklin Hamm



June 6, 1927 - Aug 26, 2020



Betty Lou Hamm



Sept 26, 1929 - Sept 13, 2020



It is with both sadness and joy that we celebrate the lives well lived on the passing of Robert (Bob) Franklin Hamm, 93, on August 26, 2020 and Betty Lou (Jansen) Hamm, 90, on September 13, 2020. Just eighteen days apart. Both died peacefully under hospice care with their loving daughter by their sides.



Bob was born in Atchison, Kansas in 1927 to Franklin J. and Helen Miller Hamm and was the oldest of four siblings. Betty was born in Atchison, Kansas in 1929 to George and Bertha Davenport Jansen and was the second youngest of five siblings.



Bob and Betty both graduated from Atchison High School. Growing up Bob attended schools in Atchison, KS, Dallas & Houston, TX and back again, graduating in Atchison. After high school, Bob attended the University of Kansas as a member of Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity until he joined the Navy in early 1945 where he became a Pharmacist's Mate. His enlistment papers listed his leisure time activities of Model airplanes and Dancing, while the talent for public entertainment section reflected Trumpet by note, 6 yrs.



Bob was stationed in Idaho and California until the end of the war and was called back to the service for the Korean War in early 1951 as a Hospital Corpsman. Bob and Betty began dating shortly after Betty's graduation from high school in 1947. They were married at the Methodist Church in Atchison on November 19, 1948. The reception was held at 1510 Santa Fe St. in Atchison, Betty's childhood home.



Bob had a long and successful career with PPG Industries in the Glass Division and held positions as salesman and then branch manager first in Topeka and then in Wichita, KS before transferring to Kansas City, MO in 1972 and serving as Regional Manager before retiring in 1986. Betty said "My career was raising my family. I'm quite proud of the results. My family is, and always was, my most treasured possession."



In his spare time Bob enjoyed cooking, vegetable gardening, fishing, golf, traveling and was a prolific reader. We have fond memories of him fishing with his family at Lake Cheney outside of Wichita, KS, Smithville Lake north of Kansas City and later with annual spring trips to Table Rock Lake in Missouri with his two sons. He was also a huge University of Kansas Jayhawks fan, especially their basketball program. Betty enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards, flower gardening, fishing, traveling and was a master bargain hunter. She would shop at several grocery stores each week in search of the best deals possible. She loved her bargains. Betty also had a reputation as a hard worker and her family would often joke that she would find the hardest way to get the work done.



Of their many shared hobbies, they truly enjoyed traveling that included many cruises across the globe, during which they enjoyed sightseeing, fine dining and dancing the nights away. They loved listening to their favorite music together while enjoying cocktails each evening. Although they both loved to fish, Betty was the one that actually caught the largest fish of the family while rod and reel fishing at local lakes. Church was also an important part of their lives. They were active members of Faubion United Methodist Church in Gladstone, MO for many years.



Bob and Betty are survived by three children: Connie S. (Reutzel) of Bolingbrook IL, Michael F. of Aurora, CO and Gary B. of Smithville, MO; six grandchildren (Michele, Matt, Laura, Melissa, Steven, and Paul) and eleven great grandchildren (Haley, Ethan, Sydnie, Andrew, Ally, Nolan, Kaylee, Cason, Henry, Emmett, and Logan); as well as Bob's younger siblings Marilyn Hamm Falconer of Atchison, KS and Bill C. Hamm of Topeka, KS and Betty's younger sibling Jo Jansen Edwards of Topeka, KS.



Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home & Cemetery in Gladstone, MO handled their internment. The family held a private celebration of their lives on September 26, 2020.



