Robert "Bob" Archer Robert "Bob" Archer, 92, of Rogersville, MO, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 5, 2019.
Bob was born in Coffeyville, KS in 1927 to Otis and Ethel Archer. He was raised there and remained in the area as a hairdresser for many years. Bob served two tours of duty in the United States Navy, first at the end of WWII and then again in the Korean War. After his retirement, he traveled for a while before finally moving to Topeka, KS, where he met and married his wife, Joyce. Bob and Joyce were happily married for the last 15 years of his life. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Topeka. They loved their church and had many wonderful friends there.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Peggy Mott; brother, Jack Archer; and former wife, Bonnie Archer.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Archer; daughter, Connie Archer; son, Jeff Archer; daughter, Connie Archer-McGinnis, and numerous step-children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, MO, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019