Robert B. "Bob" Thorn Robert B. "Bob" Thorn, 92, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to the Bob and Bernita Thorn Civil Engineering Excellence Fund at Kansas State University c/o the Department of Civil Engineering, 2118 Fiedler Hall, Manhattan, Kansas 66506-5000.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Bob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019