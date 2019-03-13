|
|
Robert Balthazor Robert Dean Balthazor, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.
Robert was born May 31, 1928, in Clifton, Kansas, the son of George and Grace Ostrander Balthazor. He graduated in 1946 from Lillis High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Robert served in the Korean War. Robert married Hazel Ashcraft in Pratt, Kansas, on October 17, 1958. He retired from the State of Kansas with 31 years of service.
Robert is survived by his wife, Hazel; daughters, Bobbi Haynes and Patti Artzer (Bud); grandchildren, Amber Follis (Blake), Rachel Flott (Shawn) and Gracie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Zachary, William and Brycen; siblings, Dale Balthazor, Margery Nicholson and Trudy Dowson (Steve). He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lotte and brother-in-law, Robert.
Visitation will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with parish rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604, with burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, or VFW Post 1650, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online at
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019