Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Balthazor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Balthazor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Balthazor Obituary
Robert Balthazor Robert Dean Balthazor, 90, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.

Robert was born May 31, 1928, in Clifton, Kansas, the son of George and Grace Ostrander Balthazor. He graduated in 1946 from Lillis High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Robert served in the Korean War. Robert married Hazel Ashcraft in Pratt, Kansas, on October 17, 1958. He retired from the State of Kansas with 31 years of service.

Robert is survived by his wife, Hazel; daughters, Bobbi Haynes and Patti Artzer (Bud); grandchildren, Amber Follis (Blake), Rachel Flott (Shawn) and Gracie Haynes; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Zachary, William and Brycen; siblings, Dale Balthazor, Margery Nicholson and Trudy Dowson (Steve). He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lotte and brother-in-law, Robert.

Visitation will be Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with parish rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m. at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3601 SW 17th Street, Topeka KS 66604, with burial to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church, or VFW Post 1650, sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online at

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now