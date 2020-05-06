|
Robert Bruce Wanamaker Robert Bruce Wanamaker Born Nov. 16, 1938 - Died April 23, 2020
Bob was born into his military family at Fort Sill, Okla. at the military station hospital. His family was stationed from Maine to Tokyo during his childhood. In 1951, his family relocated in Topeka where his father opened an equipment rental business. Bob worked there while he attended Topeka High School. Bob graduated in 1957 and was the state heavy weight champion wrestler in 1956 and 1957 and was also an all-state football tackle in 1956. After high school, he attended the United States Air Force Academy and then Kansas University. Bob opened Kansas Rental in 1963.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna Brown Wanamaker of Topeka. Also surviving is a son Bruce Wanamaker, Topeka; and two daughters, Heather Wanamaker of Topeka; and Amber Wanamaker of Bentonville, Ark. He is also survived by sister Kay Wendland of Topeka, nieces Stacy Wendland of Lawrence, Nicole Selvidge of Topeka and nephew Rick Wendland of Topeka. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Martin Eugene Wanamaker and Irene Oberhelman Wanamaker. Bob was cremated and private services are planned.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020