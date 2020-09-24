Robert C. Duckworth, age 78, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.Memorial gifts may be given in Robert's name to the Columbus Public Schools Foundation in Columbus, Nebraska or to Gross High School in Omaha, Nebraska.Robert C. Duckworth was born March 5, 1942 in St. Charles, Missouri to John Robert and Grace (Burchett) Duckworth. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 and attended Washburn University in Topeka. On March 3, 1961 Robert was united in marriage to Janet S. Sowers in Topeka. The couple lived in Topeka, Omaha and Des Moines before retiring and living on a 42 foot catamaran off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. 3 months ago Robert moved to Columbus to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed running Lionel O-gauge model trains.He is survived by: Daughter: Jennifer (Jeff) Mulder of Columbus, NE; Grandchildren: Caleb, Madison and Vivienne Mulder of Columbus, NE; 2 Nieces: Marlene and Melinda of California; 1 Sister: Judy Rice.He was preceded in death by: Parents: John and Grace Duckworth, Wife: Janet Duckworth, 2 Sons: Bradley and Christopher Duckworth. Condolences may be left at