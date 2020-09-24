1/1
Robert C. Duckworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Duckworth, age 78, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home in Columbus, Nebraska.

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas.

Memorial gifts may be given in Robert's name to the Columbus Public Schools Foundation in Columbus, Nebraska or to Gross High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Robert C. Duckworth was born March 5, 1942 in St. Charles, Missouri to John Robert and Grace (Burchett) Duckworth. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960 and attended Washburn University in Topeka. On March 3, 1961 Robert was united in marriage to Janet S. Sowers in Topeka. The couple lived in Topeka, Omaha and Des Moines before retiring and living on a 42 foot catamaran off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. 3 months ago Robert moved to Columbus to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed running Lionel O-gauge model trains.

He is survived by: Daughter: Jennifer (Jeff) Mulder of Columbus, NE; Grandchildren: Caleb, Madison and Vivienne Mulder of Columbus, NE; 2 Nieces: Marlene and Melinda of California; 1 Sister: Judy Rice.

He was preceded in death by: Parents: John and Grace Duckworth, Wife: Janet Duckworth, 2 Sons: Bradley and Christopher Duckworth. Condolences may be left at

www.mckownfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKown Funeral Home Inc
2922 13Th St
Columbus, NE 68601
(402) 564-4232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved