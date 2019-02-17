|
|
Robert C. "Bob" Phillips Robert Clifton "Bob" Phillips, 90, of Topeka, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
He was born January 29, 1929, in Elmont, Kansas, the son of Byrd and Florence (Forbes) Phillips.
Bob was employed by the Santa Fe Railroad for 41 and half years until retiring.
Bob married Carol Janet (Bachman) Bayless on November 22, 1980 in Topeka, KS. She survives. Other survivors include three children, Vicki (Marc) Marcussen, Sandi Boller and Scott (Tammy) Phillips all of Topeka; three step-children, Janet Bayless, Sandie Bayless, both of Topeka and Brad (Susan) Bayless, Fruitland, IA; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn Gerety, Topeka; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Mini.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara Richardson; two brothers, Clyde and Neal Phillps; and three sisters, Lucille Bailey, Thelma Heller and Dorothy Priddy.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family. He was a giving person who loved cooking, gardening, coffee with his friends and enjoyed the fellowship of dining with family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. A funeral ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019