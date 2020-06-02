Robert Charles Dean Robert C. Dean, age 66, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home in Topeka. Robert was born December 31, 1953 in Topeka the son of Robert and Catherine Dean. Robert graduated from Topeka High School. He married Sharon Bartels, they later divorced. Robert worked for the State of Kansas and later for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Topeka. He is survived by two sons, Brian and Randy Dean; a brother, William "Bill" Dean; a sister, Mary Dodson; a niece, Christina Dodson and one grandson, Randy. Graveside services will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. He will lie in state Wednesday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.