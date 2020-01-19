|
|
Robert Craig Young Robert Craig Young, 68, of Dallas, Texas died recently after a courageous battle with cancer.
Craig was born August 27, 1950 in Topeka, Kansas to Marvin Young and Harriet (Boisvert) Currier.
Craig attended Topeka West High School and received his B.B.A. in Accounting at Washburn University.
Craig began his career in 1969 selling cars at Joe Smith Motors in Topeka. His passion for European Sports Cars led to a lifelong career in exotic automobiles through his own business Classic Car Sales in Dallas.
He is survived by his brother Mike Boisvert and sister Nance Young. He is preceded in death by his mother Harriet Boisvert, father Marvin Young, step father Charles Boisvert, brother Chib Boisvert and sister Pam Young
Those who knew Craig are asked to remember him fondly and raise a toast in his memory. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020