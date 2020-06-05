Robert D. Bierly
Robert D. Bierly Robert D. Bierly, 93, of Overbrook, KS, formerly of Lyons, Ks, passed away at Ruble Ranch, Overbrook, on June 2, 2020. Bob was born at Westphalia, KS on April 12, 1927. He is survived by his wife, Charlene, son Kirk Bierly of Overbrook, daughter, Lisa (Mike) Steinert, Wakarusa, daugher-in-law, Heidi Bierly, Hutchinson and grandchildren, Maribeth Steinert, Lenexa and Matt Steinert, Manhattan. Memorial graveside services will be June 9, 2020, 2:00pm, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Berryton, KS. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow at Glaciers Edge Winery, 1636 SE 85th Street, Wakarusa, KS. Memorials can be made to the Overbrook United Methodist Church and the Kansas State University Cancer Research Fund.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
