Robert D. Vandevord Robert D. Vandevord, 91, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, KS. Robert will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame Recreation Commission or the Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
