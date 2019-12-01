Home

Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery
Burlingame, KS
Robert D. Vandevord

Robert D. Vandevord Obituary
Robert D. Vandevord Robert D. Vandevord, 91, Scranton, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Ramskill Memorial Chapel in Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame, KS. Robert will lie in state from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Burlingame Recreation Commission or the Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
