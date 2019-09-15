|
Robert Dale "Bob" Beal Robert Dale "Bob" Beal, 86, Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Bob was born June 15, 1933 to William H. and Marie P. (Adams) Beal, on a farm outside of Conway Springs, Kansas.
He attended grade school in Conway Springs, East Topeka Junior High School and graduated from Topeka High School in 1951. He went to Clarks Business School before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953, serving during the Korean War.
He obtained a BBA in Finance from Washburn University in 1958.
Upon graduation, he was employed by Estes & Company, Inc., and was appointed President in 1970. In March 1970 joined Columbian Securities Corporation, at the time, the oldest Municipal Bond firm in Kansas, as Vice President. He joined OFG Financial Services Inc. in April, 1992, as Senior Vice President.
He served as Treasurer of the Topeka Active 20-30 Club; Treasurer and member of Topeka Church of the Brethren; and was a former member of the Kansas City Securities Traders Association.
Bob married Lois-Ann Kind on August 14, 1960 at the Lyona United Methodist Church in rural Junction City. His wife of 59 years survives. Other survivors include son, David D. (Laine) Beal with grandchildren, Bethany, Rachael, and Noah of Topeka; daughter, Virginia G. (Kevin) Williams of Independence , MO, and step-grandchildren, Patrick, Kathryn and Michelle; son, Daniel R. (Paula) Beal with grandchildren, Braden and Parker of Topeka; sister, Phyllis (Clarence) Simpson, Grand Junction, CO; sisters-in-law, Myrna Beal, Wichita, and Pat Beal, Topeka. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Floyd Beal and William Beal, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cotton O'Neil Cancer Center, 1414 SW 8th, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019