Robert Dale Brown
HOLTON- Robert Dale Brown was born on May 20, 1930, in Holton, Kansas. He was the second son of Albert G. and Gladys I. (McKinsey) Brown. He died peacefully on October 26, 2020, at the Holton Community Hospital as a result of a serious fall and ensuing complications, including pneumonia.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and wife, Dr. Forrest and Alice Brown of Lawrence, Kansas, and his son-in-law Jeff Heryford. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Marilyn Brown, and their three children; Lezlee Heryford of Berryton, Kansas, Bryce Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lisa Zimmerman (Jay) of Liberty, Missouri. He loved and encouraged his four grandchildren; Jayson Zimmerman, Lea Heryford (Cole Schneider), Samuel Heryford (Samantha), and Jacob Zimmerman (Mikayla Stevens).

We regret not being able to have a full service due to the pandemic. A small family service will be held Friday at the First United Methodist Church. A celebration of Bob's life will be held next year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holton First United Methodist Church, Holton Community Hospital or Jackson County Historical & Genealogical Society c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To view a full obituary or leave a special message for the family, visit, www.mercerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
