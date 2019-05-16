|
|
Robert Dale "Bob" Metzger Robert Dale "Bob" Metzger, 89, was born on a dairy farm in North Topeka, Kansas, on Dec. 28, 1929, to Ford Walter Metzger and Dorothy Katherine Iwig Metzger Slingerland. He died May 10, 2019, at Midland Hospice Center in Topeka after a short illness. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara J. Smith Metzger, and five daughters: Merry Magill (Ray), Melody Pollom (Alan), Gay Anderson (Danny), Holly Anderson and Heidi Stacer. Bob also helped raise Stephanie Cook and Stephen Smith, his niece and nephew. There are 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Bob graduated from Seaman High School in 1947. He was employed by Coe Seed Co. and Ohse Meat Company, and retired from his position as powerhouse foreman at Goodyear after 30 years with the company. During those years he was known as a safety expert and selected as a "Top Ten member." He also ran his own contracting business as a master electrician.
A great lover of music, Bob instilled its appreciation to all in his family. Other favorites of his were camping and horseback riding trips in the Colorado Rockies with close friends and family.
Bob enjoyed working with his hands, especially woodworking and carving. He once rebuilt a 1967 Mustang and installed a 429 Cobra Jet engine, which later turned out to be an ill-advised decision for his then 16-year-old nephew.
Unconditional love for family was his guiding principle and he was loved far and wide by his family, friends and neighbors.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Seaman Community Church located at 2036 NW Taylor St., Topeka, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care or Helping Hands Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2019