Robert Dale Shumate ESKRIDGE- Robert D. Shumate, 79, passed away, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rolling Hills Health Facility in Topeka, where he had been a resident for ten and a half years.
Robert Dale Shumate was born July 4, 1940 north east of Eskridge, the son of Harley R. and Ernestine (Appenfeller) Shumate. Bob attended Sunflower Rural School for four years. He then attended Eskridge schools graduating with the class of 1958. He attended Kansas State University but decided to return to work on the family farm.
Bob spent his entire adult life farming and ranching northeast of Eskridge. He was a member of the Eskridge United Methodist Church, former member of the Wabaunsee County Cattlemen's Association, active member of the Eskridge Rodeo Association for many years, livestock 4-H Fair Superintendent at the Wabaunsee County 4-H fair. He helped establish the Eskridge Cooperative Association and served on the first board of directors and helped organize and build the Eskridge Ball Association facilities. Bob was always willing to help a friend or neighbor and loved cattle and the land they roamed.
He unitedd in marriage to Carol Hobson on May 29, 1965 at the Eskridge Methodist Church. They lived on their farm until 2008 when Bob had a stroke. He has lived in Health Facilities since that time. Bob and Carol would have celebrated their 55th anniversary on May 29th.
Bob will be forever remembered by his wife, Carol of Topeka; a son, Mitchell (Lynn) Shumate of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter, Mary (Nelson) Curry of Atchison, KS; six grandchildren, Madison, Luke and Makenzie Shumate, Chase, Chance and Mara Montgomery; one great-granddaughter, Nora; two nieces, Jennifer Auld Howe and Sherri Auld Jacobson; three sister-in-laws, Marilyn McQuary of Topeka, Nancy Hobson of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Emily Hobson of Columbus, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Glenn Auld of Springfield, Missouri and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Shumate Auld.
Public Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Eskridge Cemetery in Eskridge, KS. Social distancing will be strongly encouraged. Public may pay their respect on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel in Eskridge. Memorials made be made to Rolling Hills Health Facility Activity Fund or Friendly Farmers 4-H and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, KS 66423. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020