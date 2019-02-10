|
Robert Dickman Robert Dickman, 59, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019.
He was born July 15, 1959, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the son of Keith and Neva (Randall) Dickman.
Robert married Susan Bohannon on June 26, 1982 in Junction City, KS. He received a Master's Degree from Franklin University. Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church, of Topeka. He worked for the Department for Children and Families as a Human Service Supervisor.
Survivors include his wife, Susan Dickman, daughters, Rebecca Dickman, Kelsie (Chris) Lester; sons, Robert (Melissa) Dickman, II, Christopher (Brittany) Dickman, Adam Dickman, Benjamin Dickman, David Dickman, William (Leila) Dickman; parents, Keith and Neva Dickman; sisters, Deb (Tom) Swenson, Dawn (Larry) Engle, Renee (Gene) Marple, brother, Keith (Yvette) Dickman, II, eight grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3611 SW Jewell Ave, Topeka, Kansas 66611. Private interment will be at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019