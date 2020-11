Robert E. Adams, age 69, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Topeka. Bob retired from Seaman school district. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Friday from noon - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Family will great friends one hour before services Saturday morning. Interment will be at the Half-Day Cemetery, Elmont. davidsonfuneral.com