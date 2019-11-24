|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Jones Robert was born on November 23, 1930 at his family's home, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Robert Lumley and Nellie May (Parsons) Jones. He had one sister; LaVeda May (Jones) Childers. On June 23, 1951, Bob married the woman of his dreams, Elsie Mae Hurndon, at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. Bob died in sunny and warm Weslaco, Texas on November 20, 2019, three days before his 89th birthday. After his father died, when he was 11 years old, Bob started working to support his family. He worked as a gas station attendant, pumping fuel up into the glass globe to measure it. Bob recalled "you had to figure out the cost in your head". He sold and delivered the Emporia Gazette and the Kansas City Star, which was challenging, as many people worked to avoid him at payment collection time. Bob worked as a soda jerk at Krumm's Drug Store. While Bob was in high school, he worked the night shift at Rainbow Bakery, while attending high school during the day.
Bob attended Emporia Public Schools. He served his country honorably with the US Air Force during the Korean War. Bob was stationed at Johnson Air Base outside Tokyo, Japan. He was with a group on temporary duty, providing reconnaissance out of Masawa, Japan. After the war, Bob returned to work as a lineman for Kansas Electric Power (currently known as Evergy). Bob worked for Westar for 43 years, serving in several roles. He served as the superintendent of substation system construction at his retirement in July, 1992.
As a young father, he served as a Cub Scout pack leader for his older sons. He was a member of the Arab Shrine, where he participated in the Escorts, Topless (convertible automobile), and as a Hospital Driver, transporting children and parents to and from Shrine Hospitals. Bob was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is a member of Masonic Lodge 90 from Topeka, Kansas.
Bob is survived by four children: Robert Jones (Pam), William Jones (Jan), Deana Jones (Dana Kelly), and James Jones (Trudy). Other survivors include: grandchildren Jeffrey Jones, Weston Jones, Courtney Jones, and Garrett Smith and great-grandchildren Dominick Jones, Kimber Jones, Karli DaPrato, and Hayes Alan Warren. Additional survivors include stepchildren Jim Shively (Michele), Duane Shively (Cyndi), and Debi Studdard (Al), and 18 step-grandchildren.Bob was fortunate to have found true love twice! After the death of his beloved Elsie, Bob married Judy Shively on May 1, 2006, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Judy survives, in Carbondale, Kansas and Weslaco, Texas, depending on the season. He considered Judy "a Godsend" for him, as he was lost without Elsie. Bob and Judy enjoyed their days together, dancing, visiting friends, helping people out, and reading books. Bob loved to read. They spent every winter in Weslaco, Texas, as they both preferred to be in a warm climate. Bob loved his wife, family, friends, and enjoyed being warm.
Bob and Elsie enjoyed many long motorcycle adventures on their Honda Aspencade. They usually took three weeks of vacation on their motorcycle every August, visiting both coasts. After his retirement in 1992, which Bob noted as "the best time of my life" he and Elsie began spending summers traveling on their motorcycle and winters in Apache Junction, Arizona. In the spring of 1999, Bob and Elsie returned to the home they had built together north of Topeka. Elsie preceded him in death on June 28, 1999.
Bob shared many memories of his Air Force service. He was blessed to have the opportunity of an honor flight to visit the monuments in Washington, DC in May, 2017. Bob's escort was Emma Pettay, of Wamego High School. During the flight, Bob was given letters from his wife and children, during a "Mail Call". His flight was an important memory for him, and he wore his Honor Flight hat with pride of his service for the people of the United States.
Funeral services will be 1pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Bob requested memorial donations to the Travel Fund, c/o Arab Shrine. To leave a message for Bob's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019