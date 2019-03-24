Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. McKnight

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. McKnight Obituary
Robert E. McKnight Robert E. "Bob" McKnight, 94, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away March 18, 2019.

Bob was born February 19, 1925 the son of Henry and Lottie (Adolph) McKnight.

He attended Eskridge High School and was a World War II veteran. He spent 45 years in construction and was a home builder in Topeka until he retired.

Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia of 72 years; daughter, Vicki (George) Morrison; son, Randy (Joy) McKnight; grandsons, Tyler Morrison and Craig McKnight; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew.

He will be forever loved.

A private family graveside service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, march 26, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Street, Topeka, KS.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now