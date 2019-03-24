|
|
Robert E. McKnight Robert E. "Bob" McKnight, 94, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away March 18, 2019.
Bob was born February 19, 1925 the son of Henry and Lottie (Adolph) McKnight.
He attended Eskridge High School and was a World War II veteran. He spent 45 years in construction and was a home builder in Topeka until he retired.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia of 72 years; daughter, Vicki (George) Morrison; son, Randy (Joy) McKnight; grandsons, Tyler Morrison and Craig McKnight; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew.
He will be forever loved.
A private family graveside service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, march 26, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Street, Topeka, KS.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019