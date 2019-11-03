|
Robert E. Thurm Sr. Robert E. Thurm Sr. of Topeka KS passed away on Tuesday October 22, at the age of 76. "Bob," born on February 19, 1943, in Manchester, IA, to the late Wayne and Verda (Anderson) Thurm, served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a top sales associate at H.M. Ives & Son, and later Mainline Printing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren - Benjamin, Victoria, Owen, Eden, Taylor, Levi and Paul Julien. He leaves siblings - Dick, Jim, Cathy (Hejda), Danny, and Don Jon; Sons from marriage to Sue (Arens) Valle - Cary (wife Delsie), Allen, and Bob Jr. (wife Christine); Step-daughters from marriage to Jeanette Cook - Angela Sharp (husband Brett), Carmen Kindling and Laura Cook; He will be sadly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life is being planned next summer in his hometown Epworth, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019