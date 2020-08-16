Robert Edward Wolf, 85, of Topeka, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
He was born December 31, 1934, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of Robert Edward Wolf and Sara (Cornelson) Wolf. He served in the army from 1956 to 1958.
Robert married Alberta F. Waters on September 17, 1960 in Hutchinson, KS. Robert was previously employed by Hawkins Optical as an optician.
He enjoyed tinkering around the house and yard and feeding every animal he came across.
Robert is survived by his wife, Alberta; daughters, Laurie (Jim) Trotter, Topeka, and Teresa (Jeff) Wesley, Richmond, MI; grandchildren Heather (Tyson) Ager, Sarah (Tim) Walters, Jeremy (Deanna) Wesley; four great-grandchildren, Tayler, Kadence, Paige and Aiden; and siblings Rosie and Frank. He was preceded in death by his sister Ruth.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606; or Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com