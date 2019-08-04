|
|
Robert Edwin "Bob" Wells Robert Edwin "Bob" Wells, 72 of Overbrook, KS passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home. He was born August 29, 1946 in Topeka, KS to John Edwin "Jack" Wells and Velna Louise (Wymore) Wells.
Bob grew up and attended school in Overbrook, KS. He graduated from Overbrook High School in 1964. After graduation Bob went to tryout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as a pitcher. He returned home and enrolled at Emporia State Teacher's College.
Bob served our country in the United States Army and was also a longtime member of the American Legion in Overbrook.
He was a construction contractor in the drywall/framing business for many years and will be remembered for his building projects.
He was married to Allyn Hudson on November 17, 2006 in Leavenworth, KS. They shared nearly 13 years of marriage.
Bob was very active with coaching his children's baseball and softball teams through the years. He later umpired many games. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and most of all, spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Christopher Kerns.
He is survived by his wife, Allyn Wells of the home , his brother Richard Wells of Topeka, KS, four daughters: Gina Cremeen and her husband Rob of Overbrook, Tracy Fiegener and her husband Terry of Overbrook, Tara Gustin of Oak Grove, MO, Cynthia Jackson and her husband LaRoy of Kansas City, MO and a son, David Gustin of Slater, MO. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Dustie, Joe, Alison, Chris, Shelby, Ashtyn, Taylor, Halie, Shea, Marcus, Brittany, Anna and Braylon and 12 great grandchildren. Two nephews, Daric Wells and his wife Joni, their daughters Kami and Danae, her husband Doug and son Beckett. Dane Wells and his wife, Melissa, their children Corey Wells and his wife Danai, Chase Wells and his wife Brandi and Carissa and her husband Josh Koger.
In celebration of Bob's life, please bring your chair and join the family at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Overbrook City Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Parks and Recreation c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences to the family may be sent through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019