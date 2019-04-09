Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
Robert Eugene Zeller Sr.

Robert Eugene Zeller Sr. Obituary
Robert Eugene Zeller Sr. Robert Eugene Zeller Sr., 82, of Topeka, passed away on April 7, 2019 at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka.

Robert will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Thursday after 2:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. and a Knights of Columbus Council #2608 Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. followed by his family receiving friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Perry, Kansas.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
