Robert F. Wayman

Robert F. Wayman Obituary
Robert F. Wayman Robert F. Wayman of Auburn Kansas, went to be with the Lord on August 4th 2019. He was born on Sept. 7th, 1934 in Admire, Kansas to Robert & Freda Wayman.

He served in the Marines Corps during the Korean War and retired from WIBW TV & Radio in 1999. He was a member of the Auburn United Methodist Church, Auburn KS.

He was preceded in death by an infant son Dennis, his parents Robert & Freda Wayman, and a sister Donna Domme.

He is survived by his wife Martha C. Wayman, his four sons, Robert & (Vicki), Richard, Thomas, and Reuben, and brother Gene Wayman. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Auburn UMC, Auburn Ks. on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
