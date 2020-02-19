|
|
Robert Franklin "Bob" Winter Robert Franklin "Bob" Winter, 85, of Auburn, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
He was born January 16, 1935, in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Ben and Eva (Smith) Winter. After Eva's passing Ben married Bernice Davis.
He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia.
Bob married Joyce Miller on June 29, 1958 in Dwight, Kansas. It all started with a blind date in college and led to 61 years of marriage full of life, love and laughter.
He started his career in retail furniture in Denver, CO in 1959. Bob and family then moved back to Emporia to join the family business, Winter Furniture, with his father and brother. In 2000, Bob and Joyce began a new venture, Discovery Furniture in Topeka, that was so exciting all of their kids and spouses chose to be a part of the Furniture Mall of Kansas.
Bob lived out his faith through his devotion to family and his passion for doing business better. Bob loved family activities which included, snow skiing, camping, boating, sports cars, jazz music, and making homemade ice cream.
Survivors include wife, Joyce Winter, sons, Jeff (June) Winter, Rob (Nuay) Winter, Jamie (Jeanne) Winter, daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Dodge, grandchildren, Kate (Michael) Davis, Erin (Travis) Zehr, Jacob Winter, Cameron Winter, Amanda Winter, Trent Dodge, Cole Dodge, Dylan Dodge, Maylee Winter, Annie Winter, Luke Dodge, great-grandchildren, Olivia Davis, Brayden Davis, brothers, Dick (Miriam) Winter and Paul (Dr. Linda) Winter.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family will greet friends 6:30 to 8:30 pm Thursday, February 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 600 SW Topeka Blvd. A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 am., Friday, February 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Parkinson's Foundation, Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit
www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020