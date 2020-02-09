|
Robert G. Lay Robert (Bob) G. Lay, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, February 2, 2020, in Hillsboro, Oregon. Bob was born on a small farm September 22, 1935, in Bourbon County, one-half mile north of Fulton, Kansas.
Bob served 23 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired in 1975 as a Marine First Sergeant. Bob also was employed by the then-Kansas Commission on Civil Rights, retiring in 1997 as Executive Director. Bob authored a book of his Kansas upbringing and Marine Corps Career, titled, Continue to March (available on Amazon.com), Bob and Delores moved to Hillsboro, Oregon, in 2000 to be close to their children in Oregon and California. They had been married 59 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Nellie (Chaney) Lay, his sisters Margaret McMillin, Dorothy Irwin, Betty Guilfoyle, and Judy Smith. He is survived by his wife, Delores, daughter Valerie Martin and her husband, Ron, Bobbie Lay and his wife, Barbara, Mark Lay, Quentin Lay, and Dwight Lay, along with nine grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 11 AM at Donelson Funeral Chapel, 1070 West Main Street, Hillsboro, OR. Inurnment and Military Honors will take place at Osaga Cemetery, Fulton, KS, later this year.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020